Some elements in India, Pak don't want peace in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the surge in terrorist attacks in the Jammu region and said some elements in both India and Pakistan do not desire peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the NC, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters here that all issues must be resolved through dialogue.

"There are elements in both neighbouring countries (India and Pakistan) who do not desire peace in the region. By keeping tensions high, they further their own agendas. These destructive forces must be dealt with firmly. The people of J&K yearn for peace and stability... all issues must be resolved through dialogue only," Abdullah said.

There has been a spurt in terror activities in Jammu in recent months, raising fears about the revival of militancy in the region.

There have been 15 terror incidents in the Jammu region in the last 45 days. Ten security personnel, including two officers, and nine pilgrims were killed in these attacks and 58 people were injured.

On the Uttar Pradesh Police's directive to eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to disclose the names of their owners, Abdullah said it is clear that this "unprecedented move is a blatant attempt to stoke communal tensions".

"Why must it be necessary to identify whether a Muslim or a Hindu is behind the operation of an eatery? Rest assured, their sinister intentions will not prevail. The recent parliamentary elections have unequivocally demonstrated that such divisive tactics are futile," he said.

Targeting the BJP, the NC chief said, "They suffered losses in seats they never imagined they would lose. They relinquished Ayodhya and Badrinath. The people have unequivocally rejected this brand of politics and yearn for a society built on unity and camaraderie." PTI SSB DIV DIV