Some elements trying to create tension in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday alleged that some elements were trying to create tension in the state.

The chief minister's assertion came after back-to-back attacks on temples, and arson on eight houses of a particular community.

To a specific question regarding the attacks on temples in the state, the chief minister told reporters, "Whenever I was informed that something like that occurred, I asked the police to take legal action. Accordingly, the police took steps and we will continue to foil such attempts both socially and politically." Claiming that the state has been peaceful and has been witnessing development, he said certain elements that are against peace and prosperity of the state were trying to create tension.

Eight houses were set on fire by unknown miscreants at Ranirbazar in West Tripura district after an idol of Goddess Kali was found defaced at a temple on August 26.

Based on a report that a Shivling of a temple in Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district had gone missing, police went to the spot on Saturday and initiated an investigation. A case was registered and one person was arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday alleged that attempts were being made to "contaminate" the state's peace, tranquility and amity.

"Communal forces are trying to contaminate the state's peace, tranquility and amity. We strongly condemned a Facebook post of an important minister of the state cabinet -- Sudhangshu Das in which he said that Hindus have no moral right to offer prayer. It is sad that neither the government nor the party has taken any step for making such a post on social media," TPCC spokesman Prabir Chakraborty said during a press conference.

"In my view, Hindus have no right to offer prayers to gods and goddesses because those people who can't protect their temples and gods, don't deserve to organise prayer or puja. While Hindu temples are being attacked, we are engaged in politics of secularism. Being Hindu, this is a shame and extreme failure," the minister for SC Welfare and Fisheries wrote on his official page on Sunday.

The CPI (M) has strongly reacted to the post of the minister and requested Chief Minister Manik Saha to take appropriate steps.

"The CPI (M) condemned the post by the minister. This was aimed at fomenting trouble against the minority people. It will help the people who are already trying to destablise peace. We request the chief minister to take proper steps against the minister for making such an inflammatory post," Rakhal Majumder, a party leader, said on Sunday. PTI PS ACD