Some forces trying to erase Gandhiji's teachings and ideology, says Medha Patkar

Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) There are efforts from certain forces to erase the teachings and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi but these are permanently etched in the hearts and minds of people, social activist Medha Patkar said on Monday.

After paying tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary at Mahatma Gandhi Park here, she said efforts were on to change the Constitution as well to deny citizens their rights.

"One can demolish (physical) structures but not the teachings of Gandhiji. These will permanently remain in the minds and hearts of people," she said, adding that his vision of 'gram swaraj' (village self-governance) was supreme.

On the Women Reservation Bill, she just said it was "complicated" but refused to elaborate. PTI COR BNM BNM