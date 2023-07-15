Some in Congress maintaining friendship with BJP-RSS: Dotasra

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said some in his party maintain friendship with the BJP and RSS and claimed that officers in the state are changed at the behest of BJP office bearers and MLAs.

He was addressing a meeting of newly appointed office bearers and district presidents at the state Congress office.

"Some of our people maintain friendship with RSS-BJP. I know this. Officers are changed at the behest of BJP office bearers and MLAs, but it is not done when Congress workers or MLAs say. When we go to the field, we get to hear these things," Dotasra said.

Dotasra also said that if the Congress wins the assembly elections, it will be because of the party organisation.

"I want to say that we are the people of the organization. Together we have formed the government and it will retain power due to the organisation. Those who give importance to the organisation will have a bright future," he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the meeting through video conference from his residence.

He asked the newly appointed office bearers to remain active and take feedback from the public.

Gehlot said that people have started saying that there is an atmosphere in the favour of Congress and it is on the party workers to convert this atmosphere into the win for the party.

He said that to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders will have to strengthen the party at the ground level in their areas.

Targeting the BJP, he said "those sitting in the central government do not have faith in democracy".

Congress in charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also addressed the meeting.

After the meeting, Dotasra and Randhawa held a press briefing.

Dotasra said the condition of BJP will be worse than Karnataka in Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year.

"The Congress party would retain power in the state in the elections," he said.

Asked about the frequent visits of senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Rajasthan, Dotasra said, "Their visits are not going to make any difference... The people of Rajasthan have made up their mind. The BJP is going to be in a worse condition in Rajasthan than Karnataka." He said the people of Rajasthan are happy with the Congress government and its schemes.

Pointing to Modi's proposed meeting in the Jat-dominated Nagaur district later this month, he said the prime minister should have declared Mangarh dham a national museum during his Mangarh visit and should have announced Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project a national project during his Dausa visit.

He said the PM remains in election mode and when he gets time, he leaves for foreign travel.

Taking a dig at the BJP for removing Satish Poonia, who belongs to the Jat community, as its state president, Dotasra said the move was an "insult" to the Jat community.

"What message do they want to give to the OBCs by removing Satish Poonia?" he asked.

Poonia was replaced with Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi as the BJP's Rajasthan unit president in March this year.

Randhawa said work was assigned to the newly appointed office bearers in the meeting.

"We have told them to get ready to fight the electoral battle," he said.

Randhawa said the office bearers have been asked to publicise the schemes of the state government. PTI SDA CK