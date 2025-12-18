Some leaders have gone crazy, says Fadnavis on Prithviraj Chavan's Op Sindoor remarks

Wardha, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for his remarks on Operation Sindoor.

Without naming Chavan, the CM said "some people have gone crazy".

The former Maharashtra chief minister is under fire for claiming that India faced "total defeat" in aerial fight with Pakistan on the first day of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Addressing a public meeting in Devli here, the CM said, "I don't know what is happening to some political parties and leaders. One Congress leader, in an interview a few days ago, claimed India lost to Pakistan in Operation Sindoor. He claimed that our fighter jets were damaged. He even went on to say the size of India's military must be reduced." "Actually, they (such leaders) have gone crazy. So we can't say anything to them. I request you to not pay attention to such persons," the CM added.

Fadnavis also said a lot of development has taken place in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing various development works done in Wardha and Devli and projects in pipeline, he asked people to vote for BJP in the local body polls.

"Now, the government wants its 'ladki bahin' to become lakhpati didi. In the last one-and-half years, around 50 lakh 'ladki bahins' have become lakhpati didis. The target now is to turn another 50 lakh into lakhpati didis," he said. PTI CLS COR BNM