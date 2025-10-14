Some nations are openly violating global norms: Rajnath

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Some nations are "openly violating" the international rules, while many others are wanting to create their own norms and dominate the next century, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

India, while advocating for the reform of "outdated" international structures, is standing "strong" in upholding the international rules-based order, he said.

Though Singh, addressing a conference of military chiefs of nations contributing troops for the UN's peacekeeping missions, did not name the countries that he said are violating global norms, the remarks came against the backdrop growing global concerns over China's increasingly assertive behaviour on many critical issues.

"Now-a-days, some nations are openly violating the international rules, some are trying to undermine it, while some want to create their own rules and dominate the next century," he said.

"In all this, India, while advocating for the reformation of outdated international structures, stands strong in upholding the international rules-based order. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, where peace is deeply rooted in our philosophy of non-violence and truth," he said.

"For Mahatma Gandhi, peace was not merely the absence of war, but a positive state of justice, harmony, and moral strength," he said.

The defence minister also proposed a 4C formula for the countries contributing towards UN peacekeeping to tackle emerging challenges and ensure global peace.

Singh underlined the importance of consultation, cooperation, coordination and capacity as guiding principles.

He listed the growing complexities of challenges being faced by the peacekeepers -- from deployment in volatile environments where asymmetric warfare, terrorism, and fragile political settlements coexist to operating amid humanitarian crises, pandemics, or natural disasters, and confronting misinformation campaigns.

"For the sustainability of peacekeeping operations, he urged the member states, especially those with advanced technological and financial capabilities, to enhance their support through troops, police, logistics, technology and specialised capacities." He stressed that innovations such as secure communications, surveillance systems, and unmanned platforms can make missions safer & more effective.

Singh also strongly pitched for reform of the United Nations and other major multilateral institutions.

"We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated multilateral structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence," he said.

"For today's inter-connected world, we need a reformed multilateralism," he added.

The defence minister also referred to India's contribution to UN peacekeeping missions.

"Over the decades, nearly 2,90,000 Indian personnel have served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions, earning global respect for professionalism, courage, and compassion," he said.

"From the Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon, our soldiers, police, and medical professionals have stood shoulder to shoulder with the international community to protect the vulnerable and rebuild societies," he said.

Singh said India is ready to contribute troops, share expertise, and support reforms that make peacekeeping more effective and accountable.

"Through cooperation and technology sharing, we can build missions that are better equipped, more adaptive and more humane," he stated.