Some nations openly violating global norms: Rajnath

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Some nations are "openly violating" the international rules, while many others are wanting to create their own norms and dominate the next century, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

India, while advocating for the reform of "outdated" international structures, is standing "strong" in upholding the international rules-based order, he said.

The defence minister, addressing a conference of military chiefs of nations contributing troops for the UN's peacekeeping missions, however, did not name the countries violating global norms or seeking to create their own.

Singh also strongly pitched for reform of the United Nations and other major multilateral institutions.

"We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated multilateral structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence," he said.

"For today's inter-connected world, we need a reformed multilateralism," he added.

The defence minister also referred to India's contribution to UN peacekeeping missions.

"Our contribution has not been without sacrifice. More than 180 Indian peacekeepers have laid down their lives under the UN flag. Their courage and selflessness are inscribed in the collective conscience of humankind," he said.

Singh said nearly 2,90,000 Indian personnel have served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions over the last several decades.

"From Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon, our soldiers, police and medical professionals have stood shoulder to shoulder with the international community to protect the vulnerable and rebuild societies," he said.