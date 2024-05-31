Some NCP (SP) MLAs trying to get in touch with Cong for merger, says Tatkare

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday said some MLAs of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) were trying to get in touch with the Congress for a "merger".

In an informal chat with reporters here, Tatkare said five to six MLAs from the Sharad Pawar-led faction were trying to get in touch with the Congress leadership. "This group wants to merge with the Congress," he claimed.

Tatkare's claim comes in the background of Sharad Pawar's statement on like-minded smaller parties coming closer to the Congress or even considering merger post Lok Sabha elections.

Hitting back, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto refuted Tatkare's claims and said the latter knows his party will not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Such comments are being made (by Tatkare) to stay relevant and to please the BJP, Crasto asserted.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is part of the ruling alliance in the state, while the Sharad Pawar faction is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. PTI MR BNM