Some oppn parties unfairly criticising SIR: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is not being conducted by the Centre, but is solely under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.

Singh, the Union Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, also accused certain political parties of politicising the issue for their own gain.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting with fisheries officials from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, Singh dismissed the allegations of the TMC government in West Bengal that Bengali-speaking migrants are being harassed in BJP-ruled states.

"The SIR of electoral rolls has not been initiated by the Centre. It is being carried out by the Election Commission," Singh said in response to a question.

"The EC is only verifying who are the genuine citizens of this country. Don’t you think that people who have died or left the country should be removed from the voter list?" he asked.

Unfortunately some opposition parties seem to be interested in having the names of the dead in the voter list, he added.

"Also, the EC has given 11 alternatives to one to prove his citizenship," he said.

Accusing some opposition parties of unnecessarily criticising the drive, he said "Even I had to fill a form though my name existed before 2003 and I cast my vote in the previous polls. What is the wrong in SIR exercise?" To a question about RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav having allegedly been excluded in the list in Bihar, he said, "Was Tejaswi born after 2003? He has to submit forms. Did he do that?" Singh further explained the online submission process: "There’s an option that checks whether your details existed before 2003. When I applied online, the system recognised that I had already submitted my details before, as I had voted during and before 2003. But I still submitted my application again, because I believe in democratic norms and principles." "Tejaswi is doing politics," he added.

Dismissing claims of harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states, Singh said, "No such intimidation has taken place. Bengali-speaking citizens residing in other states can decide whether to be enrolled in their native place or their place of work. Once their documents are verified, they are allowed to go. There is no ill treatment." He asserted that the verification process is also part of efforts to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators who may be living illegally in India using fake documents such as Aadhaar cards.

"Don’t you [TMC government] want to ensure national security?" he asked.

About allegations that MGNREGA funds for Bengal were being diverted and withheld, he said, "There should not be politics on this issue. Though I don't represent the department concerned, I heard the discussion on this in Lok Sabha and how the charges of TMC MP was countered with strong argument by the minister concerned." He said the Calcutta High Court order on the issue is being considered by Gramin Vikas Mantralaya.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements regarding Operation Sindoor and the SIR exercise, Singh replied, "Rahul Gandhi ki baat se desh nahi chalta hai. (The country doesn’t run on what Rahul Gandhi says)." The minister also called for greater cooperation between Centre and states for boosting the pisiculture sector and augmenting fish production.

"West Bengal, with its numerous waterbodies, is currently utilising only 60 per cent of its potential. It should aim for 100 per cent and take full advantage of various central schemes," Singh remarked.