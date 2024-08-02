Some passengers use fake letterheads of high dignitaries to avail emergency quota: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday told Rajya Sabha that there have been instances of attempts by some passengers to get accommodation through emergency quota with the help of fake authority letters in the name of high dignitaries and railway officers.

He said this while responding to questions raised by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan regarding the misuse of emergency quota by touts.

"Some instances of attempts to get accommodation released out of emergency quota on the authority of fake letter heads of high dignitaries and some railway officers have come to notice," Vaishnaw said in his written reply.

"With a view to prevent malpractices and to confirm genuineness of requests, checks are conducted from time to time. Also, instructions are issued at regular intervals to prevent unscrupulous elements from misusing the system," he added.

According to the railway minister, approximately 36 per cent of the berths or seats earmarked under emergency quota were utilised on an average during the financial year 2023-24.

"However, since a large number of requests are received from various quarters and are dealt with on a day-to-day basis, details of requests received for release of accommodation out of emergency quota are only preserved as per extant guidelines," he said.

YSR Congress Party MP Beeda Masthan Rao Yadav also raised questions regarding emergency quota and wanted to know the details of guidelines for availing this quota for confirmation of tickets in Railways.

Besides, Yadav also wanted to know "details of operational guidelines for sending mail for confirmation" and "whether any other measures are proposed to book railway tickets through IRCTC for Members of Parliament instead of booking in the counter".

"In order to meet the urgent travel requirements of high official requisition (HOR) holders (which includes central government ministers, hon'ble judges of Supreme Court/high courts), Members of Parliament and other emergent demands, a limited number of berths/seats have been earmarked as emergency quota in different trains and in different classes," Vaishnaw said.

"The quota is released by the Railways in accordance with the priority as per warrant of precedence and well-established practice being followed since long. At the time of allotment of berths/seats, emergency quota is first allotted for self travel of HOR holders/Members of Parliament, etc., strictly as per their inter-se seniority in warrant of precedence," he added.

According to the minister, other requisitions received from various quarters are considered and the remaining quota is released taking into account various factors like official status of passengers travelling, nature of urgency like travelling on government duty, bereavement in the family, sickness, job interview, etc.

"With a view to avoid misuse of facility of release of accommodation out of emergency quota by unscrupulous elements, instructions have been issued to all zonal railways to release emergency quota on the basis of written requests received from various quarters," he said.

"The software for providing the facility of booking reserved tickets online through Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) by sitting as well as former parliamentarians has been developed," he added. PTI JP ZMN