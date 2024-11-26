Some people getting heartburns after I became CM for second time: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said some people were getting heartburns after he became chief minister for the second time.

He gave credit to the Indian Constitution for giving him the opportunity to hold the coveted post twice.

"It is due to the Indian Constitution that I became chief minister. If there wasn’t this Constitution, it wouldn’t have happened," Siddaramaiah said, addressing people on Indian Constitution Day at Ambedkar Bhavan.

He said, "Some people are getting heartburns because I became chief minister for the second time. They are not able to tolerate it. What to do?" The CM said he has no reason to bow down so long as he has public support.

"I will not be scared as you are with me. I have said this on several occasions that so long as I have the blessings of people, I won’t yield," Siddaramaiah said.

He also took a potshot at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) calling the outfit anti-constitution.

"There are opponents of the Constitution in our country. We should be warned about this. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Hindu ideologue) and the second president of RSS, Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, had also opposed the implementation of the Constitution. The RSS, the parent party of the BJP, has also opposed the implementation of our Constitution," the chief minister said.

Before the implementation of Babasaheb's Constitution, a barbaric system of exploiting human beings with discrimination, practicing inequality, and the unwritten Manusmriti practices that opposed education for Dalits and women were in force in India, Siddaramaiah said.

He also warned that the opponents of the Constitution were again trying to implement 'Manusmriti'. PTI GMS GMS KH