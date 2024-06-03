Some people may try to gather at counting centres, LIU on alert: UP Police chief

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police chief on Monday said that they have received information that some people are appealing to people to gather at counting centres on June 4 and they have been warned of strict action.

Addressing a joint press conference with Additional Chief Secretary Home Deepak Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said, "We have proof that some persons are appealing to people to reach counting centres in large numbers. They will be dealt with strictly and stern action will be taken against those trying to vitiate law and order." "We also have names of such persons and it will be shared at the right time," Kumar said.

He said that before the 2022 assembly elections also, some people had tried to create problems.

"We are keeping an eye on all the aspects. Local Intelligence units are on the job. Social media is being monitored to prevent the spread of any rumours," he said. Asked about sensitive counting centres, he said that there is no one criterion to decide what constitutes such a centre.

"It depends on the candidate, districts, history and other factors," he said.

Kumar said that counting will be held at 81 centres in 75 districts.

The counting will be held under CCTV surveillance as per directives of the Election Commission, he said, adding, victory processions will be banned.

Provisions have been made given the heatwave, he said.

According to authorities, no poll-related violence incident was reported from anywhere in the state during all seven phases in the state.