Some people running 'parallel' BJP with seniors' blessings in Ambala Cantt, claims Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Friday created a political stir by claiming that some people are running a "parallel" BJP unit in Ambala Cantonment, his home constituency, with the blessings of senior leaders.

In a post on X in Hindi, Vij claimed, "In Ambala Cantt, some people are running a parallel BJP with the blessings of people placed higher up. The party is suffering a lot of damage." Vij also sought suggestions from the people, asking them to write in the comment section what he should do to deal with the "detractors".

This is not the first time that the 72-year-old BJP leader has spoken out on issues troubling him.

Earlier this year, Vij claimed that efforts were made to defeat him in the Assembly polls held last year.

Later, he shared some pictures and claimed that "workers" seen with a "friend" of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini could be seen with an Independent candidate whom he defeated in the polls held in October 2024.

Vij also asked what made Saini's "friend" oppose him in the Assembly polls.

The senior politician has been saying that no action was taken against those who played a "role" in trying to defeat him in the Assembly elections from Ambala Cantt.

Vij won the seat after defeating Independent nominee Chitra Sarwara to become an MLA for the seventh time.

Previously, Vij also expressed strong displeasure over officials "not complying" with his orders.

Earlier this year, the Haryana BJP issued a show-cause notice to Vij for repeatedly targeting Chief Minister Saini and state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

"Since assuming office, he (Saini) has been on an 'udan khatola'. If he comes down, he will see the sufferings of the people," Vij said in January.

In the show-cause notice, Badoli said, "It is informed that you recently made public statements against the party's state president and the chief minister. These are serious allegations, which are against the party's policy and internal discipline." PTI SUN ARI