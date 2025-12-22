Some people trying to create confusion about VB-G RAM G Act: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Some people are trying to create confusion about the VB-G RAM G Act, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed on Monday, and stressed the need for disseminating correct information about the new rural employment scheme at the village level.

After a meeting with Rozgar Sahayaks from different states in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, he termed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA, as historic.

"Some people are trying to create confusion about this scheme, but it is important to understand the truth and ensure that correct information reaches every village," the Union minister said.

Chouhan pointed out that the administrative expenditure under the new rural employment scheme has been increased to 9 per cent from 6 per cent earlier.

"The direct benefit of this will be that, out of the total proposed budget of Rs 1,51,282 crore, more than Rs 13,000 crore will be earmarked for salaries of employees and administrative requirements," he said.

Asserting that this amount will be sufficient for salary payments of staffers, the minister said that it would be ensured that there is no wastage in administrative expenditure. There would be strict monitoring to prevent expenses on vehicles or on unnecessary items.

"Efforts have been made to make the VB-G RAM G scheme more practical and effective by removing old shortcomings. By increasing administrative expenditure, a concrete step has been taken to reduce the difficulties of colleagues working at the grassroots," he said.

Chouhan said while MGNREGA gave a guarantee of 100 days of employment, it has been increased to 125 days under the new law. This is not just an increase in days, but the strengthening of the employment guarantee, he pointed out.

According to a statement from his ministry, Chouhan said that during the meeting, Rozgar Sahayaks had flagged problems of delayed and withheld salaries. It will be ensured that salaries are paid before other expenses are incurred, and necessary directions will be issued in coordination with the states for this, he added.

The minister also said there is a provision for unemployment allowance and compensation for delayed payment. The current wage rates will continue, and wages will increase every year, he asserted.

He added that four types of works will be undertaken under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

The first category includes works related to water conservation, the second is for works for basic village infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, anganwadi centres, roads, and drains.

The third category of works will be livelihood-based activities that help in expanding employment, while the fourth will include works related to protection from natural disasters, such as retaining walls, drainage systems and structures linked to rivers and streams, Chouhan added. PTI AO NSD NSD