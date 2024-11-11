Some people trying to divide society; India's unity key to make it a developed nation: Modi

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some people were trying to divide the society for their vested interests and need to be defeated, and stressed on the need for unity and integrity to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He was virtually addressing a gathering of devotees at Vadtal in Gujarat's Kheda district on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Temple in the town.

"Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. But, unfortunately some people are trying to divide our society on caste, religious, linguistic, men-women, village-city lines due to their vested interests or due to their narrow-mindedness," the PM said.

"We have to understand their intentions and will have to unite to defeat them," he said in his address via video conferencing.

Modi requested all saints of the Swaminarayan sect to join each and every citizen of the country in the pledge to make India a developed nation.

"I am happy that the Government of India has issued a coin to commemorate 200 years of Swaminarayan Temple, Vadtal. Lord Swaminarayan had come at a difficult time of our history and gave us new strength," Modi said. PTI PJT PD GK