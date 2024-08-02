Some people trying to hurt Hyderabad's image: Telangana CM Reddy in veiled dig at BRS

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a veiled dig at the BRS on Friday and alleged that attempts were being made to defame the government on law and order.

Replying to a debate in the assembly on the development of Hyderabad, he said some people were trying to hurt the city's brand image.

"I have taken out the details. From December to July (this year), 47 murders took place; 48 murders had taken place in the six months prior to that," he said.

No minister or senior leader had consoled the families in the 2019 Disha case or the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, Reddy added.

The Disha case refers to the November 2019 gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad, that had sparked national outrage.

The chief minister spoke extensively on the development initiatives being undertaken by his government to improve civic infrastructure in the city, plans for the Musi riverfront development and to develop Hyderabad along international standards.

The government has set up an agency -- Hydra -- to prevent encroachments of state-owned properties such as lakes, among other civic responsibilities, Reddy said.

During the debate, certain comments of MLA Danam Nagender against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs led to protests and members of the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party also came out of the House.

Nagender, who switched over to the Congress from the BRS, later expressed regret for his comments while also indicating that the BRS members had used objectionable remarks against him.

Speaker G Prasad Kumar said any unparliamentary words used would be removed from the records.