Some people's digestive system gets upset when something good is happening in the country: VP Dhankhar

Bhopal, Sep 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday criticised those who "taint, tarnish and demean" the image of the country abroad especially at a time when the world is praising its development.

Advertisment

Without naming anyone, he said the "digestive system of some people gets upset" when something good is happening in the country.

"The country is progressing beyond imagination. The world is taking pride in our achievements. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is saying if there is any light in the economic world it is Bharat. India is a land of opportunity and investment. Our economy is growing," he said.

"When something good is happening in the country, the digestive system of some people gets upset. They are unable to digest and look for an opportunity to taint our country and institutions. How to taint, tarnish and demean them. They go round the world to spread fire. No citizen of any country indulges in such an act," he said.

Advertisment

The Vice President was addressing students at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication after inaugurating the new campus and taking part in the convocation ceremony.

Dhankhar, the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said the kind of freedom that is available in the Parliament is not available in any corner of the country.

He said the time limit for discussing an issue was once raised from two-and-half hours to midnight, but when the discussions don't take place then it is not good.

Advertisment

The Vice President said a free press is the backbone of a democratic country and journalists carry a lot of responsibility on their shoulders.

He urged journalists to not work in the interest of any political party or become tools in their hands for setting an agenda or narrative, adding that freedom of the press can only be possible when the press becomes responsible.

He hailed Madhya Pradesh's progress in irrigation, power and education sectors and said development must not be viewed from the spectacles of politics.

Advertisment

Referring to the successful organization of the recent G20 summit in New Delhi, he said all the world leaders praised Bharat Mandapam (the venue) but some people reacted by claiming flooding took place there.

Some people are unable to digest the praise the country is getting, he added.

Dhankhar said the Indian origin president of the World Bank has said the kind of economic progress that has taken place in India in the last six years had not taken place in the last 47 years.

Asserting that the country would only progress when the morale of the people is high, the Vice President said, "People should remove their political glasses in terms of development. You may agree or disagree with a thought." Madhya Pradesh public relations minister Rajendra Shukla, higher education minister Mohan Yadav and Bhopal Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur among others attended the convocation ceremony. PTI MAS BNM BNM