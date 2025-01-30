Some politicians hand in glove with those who want to break Manipur: CM

Imphal, Jan 30 (PTI) Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday claimed that too much politics over the ethnic issues in Manipur has confused the people and created internal conflicts, and a section of politicians are hand in glove with those who want to break the state.

Speaking at a programme at Khangabok in Thoubal district, Singh said that many people still do not understand the current issues in the state which is gripped by violence between Meitei and Kuki communities leaving over 250 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

He said that the state government's opposition is to the new immigrants in the state who are engaged in drug-related activities and not against anyone who has settled before.

“Our duty is to understand and realise who the real opponents are and who has launched attacks on us. We have to defend ourselves from them. However, too much politics has confused the people and created internal conflicts. Even some politicians are hand in gloves with those who want to break Manipur,” he said.

The chief minister, however, did not name any politician or political party.

“Those who want to break Manipur have used agents to provoke us. Such agents are in Imphal valley and are siding with those who want to break Manipur. We have to be careful about them,” the CM said.

Singh also asserted that Manipur will be saved and will not break.

"We are all one. (Members of the communities like) Thadou, Mate, Gangte, Vaiphei, Paite along with Tangkhul, Mao and Maram are all brothers. All those who have been settled before are all staying together. Our opposition was only to the new immigrants who are engaged in drug-related activities" he said. PTI COR NN