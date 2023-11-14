Some states had spread negativity about Goa ahead of National Games, claims Minister Gaude

Panaji, Nov 14 (PTI) Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude on Tuesday claimed that states that were vying to host the National Games had spread negativity about the coastal state ahead of the event.

The National Games 2023 were held in Goa from October 26 to November 9.

Speaking at an event held here to felicitate the medal winners from the state, Gaude said an image was being portrayed that Goa will not be able to host the National Games successfully.

“When the Indian Olympics Association handed the responsibility to us, the entire sports fraternity had apprehensions about whether we would be able to do it,” he said.

"The states, which were vying to host the games, were spreading negativity about Goa. We have faced it. It was a tough and challenging time for us,” the minister said.

Many feel that the National Games should be held in Goa every year, and if the Centre is ready to bear the expenditure, the coastal state is willing to host the event, he said.

The minister felicitated medal winners from Goa at a function held at Dr Shama Prasad Mukherjee stadium. The state has won 92 medals, including 27 gold medals. PTI RPS ARU