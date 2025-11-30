Some students not ready to learn, says Scindia on Congress's Karnataka leadership row

Indore, Nov 30 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the ongoing power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, saying despite the public teaching them lessons again and again, "some students are not ready to learn".

In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he has a mandate to remain as the chief minister for a full five-year term, while Shivakumar has indicated that he was promised the post after two and a half years on a rotational basis.

The issue of change in leadership had been on for the past two months, but intensified after November 20, when the Congress government completed 2.5 years.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Scindia said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, people across the country have lifted the BJP's flag high, and the government ensured all-around development and elevated India's global image.

"On the other hand, one party (Congress) is stuck in a fight for the chair in a state where it is in power," he said.

Scindia, however, said he did not want to comment extensively on the rival party's "internal matter".

Taking a swipe at the Opposition party, he claimed that people had disappeared from the Congress's sight.

"The public decides the future of this party and teaches them lessons again and again, but some students are simply not ready to learn," the Union Minister said.

Asked about Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's controversial remark concerning the Supreme Court, Scindia said he had not read the statement, but no one should ever make a cheap comment on any pillar of democracy, especially the judiciary.

Madani had on Saturday alleged that "organised efforts" were being made in the country to establish the supremacy of one group through actions like bulldozer action, mob lynching, weakening of the Muslim Waqf and Islamic reforms.

The notion that courts were working under the pressure of governments has gained traction in the wake of the Babri Mosque verdict and many other such decisions, he said. PTI HWP LAL ARU