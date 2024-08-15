Some trying to destroy brotherhood; be ready to make sacrifices to protect Constitution: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said "some forces" are trying to destroy "our brotherhood" by forcibly imposing their views, and urged people to be ready to make sacrifices to protect the Constitution.

In his message on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Kharge also said it is a matter of concern that constitutional and autonomous institutions have been turned into "puppets" by the government.

Democracy and the Constitution are the biggest shields for 140 crore Indians, Kharge said and asserted that "we will protect them till our last breath".

"The opposition is like oxygen for democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it also raises the issues of the public," he said in a video message posted on X.

"The dream of our freedom fighters was to maintain unity in diversity. But some forces are trying to destroy our brotherhood by forcibly imposing their views on the country," Kharge alleged.

"Therefore, it is important that all of us remain conscious of the freedom given in the Constitution regarding expression, life, food habits, clothing, methods of worship and freedom to move anywhere," he said.

"As the President of the Congress Party, I want to assure all the people that we will continue to fight against unemployment, inflation, poverty, corruption and inequality. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," Kharge said.

He greeted the people a Happy Independence Day. "We remember the sacrifices of millions of our great freedom fighters and pay our respects to them." PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR