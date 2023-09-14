Some 'unsatisfied souls' trying to disrupt Goa's communal harmony, says CM Sawant

Panaji: Some "unsatisfied souls" are trying to disrupt communal harmony in Goa but people of the state would foil such attempts, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

He was speaking at an event in Margao where sanction orders were distributed to beneficiaries of the state government's Grih Adhar scheme.

"Goa has always been known for communal harmony. We have been cordially living here and celebrating religious festivals. But there are some unsatisfied souls who are trying to disrupt communal harmony. I am sure Goans will not allow such attempts in the peace-loving state," Sawant said.

Sawant also announced a tie up with food delivery firm Swiggy to home deliver Ganesh Chaturthi related food items by launching a special online platform called 'Swayampoorna E-Bazaar Platform'.

The facility of home delivery of food products will continue even after Ganesh Chaturthi festival and it would also be extended to handicraft items, Sawant added.

During the event, Sawant gave sanction letters under the Grih Adhar scheme to 11,000 women, which is in addition to 1.36 lakh beneficiaries who are getting monthly pension, officials said.