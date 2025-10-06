Some vice chancellors yield to 'external pressure' in making decisions: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindhu on Monday said that some vice-chancellors in the state have a practice of yielding to "external pressure" and making decisions that are beyond their jurisdiction.

She also accused such vice chancellors of showing "indifference" in holding university syndicate meetings properly.

The minister made the remarks in the assembly while presenting a Bill that mandates holding syndicate meetings every two months.

The present amendment has a provision that entrusts VCs to hold the syndicate meetings if one-third of its members demand it, she said.

"The university syndicates should not act in accordance with the preferences of the vice chancellors," Bindhu said.

Stating that syndicates are the democratic systems in the higher education sector, the minister said they are responsible for bringing changes in universities in accordance with the interests of the society. Its operations need not be limited to the priorities of the vice chancellors, she asserted.

"There is a practice of vice chancellors of certain universities yielding to external pressure. At times, there are circumstances in which they take decisions crossing the jurisdiction of their powers and show reluctance to take action," the minister further said.

The appropriate functioning of the syndicate is inevitable for the smooth working of universities, she added.

The minister's remarks against a section of vice chancellors assume significance in the wake of the recent issues witnessed by the Kerala University and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University over the convening of syndicate meetings. PTI LGK KH