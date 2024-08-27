Something good may come out of Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident: minister Deepak Kesarkar

Sindhudurg, Aug 27 (PTI) Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said something good might come out of the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident and suggested the erection of a new 100-foot statue at the same location.

He also suggested that politics be avoided on this issue.

The 35-foot statue of the founder of the Maratha empire, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon amid strong winds.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

Kesarkar, who hails from the coastal Sindhudurg district, emphasised that the public sentiments cannot be eased by the investigation alone, which the state government will undertake.

"Until a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is installed in the Arabian Sea, the largest statue of the Maratha founder should be built in Malvan. The statue should be around 100 feet tall," Kesarkar told reporters.

“Possibly, something good might come out...that is why this accident occurred,” he said, referring to the collapse of the statue.

Police have filed a case against the contractor, Jaydeep Apte, and the structural consultant, Chetan Patil.

The charges include sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to culpable homicide, endangering life or personal safety, attempt to murder, and cheating, as well as Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for mischief causing damage to public property.

Facing criticism from the Opposition, Chief Minister Shinde has assured that the statue will be rebuilt. PTI PR NSK