'Something happening in Delhi' over Bhutan PM's visit to Bengal for BGBS: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "something is happening in Delhi" over Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay's scheduled visit to the state to attend the eighth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which will commence on Wednesday.

Banerjee, however, did not elaborate on what she was referring to about "something happening in Delhi".

"As of now, the prime minister of Bhutan is coming to Kolkata on Wednesday. But I don't know whether Delhi (Centre) has any problem with it or not... he (Bhutan PM) had confirmed in October last year regarding his presence at BGBS," Banerjee told reporters here.

Tobgay is the special guest for the two-day business event.

"I have information that he (Bhutan PM) will be arriving here tomorrow morning. But I am also getting some information that something is happening (in Delhi), I am not certain about it... I cannot talk much about it," she said.

Banerjee, however, asserted that she was keen on Tobgay attending the two-day event because she believes that India should have a strong relationship with its "helpful" neighbours.

"I want them (Bhutanese delegation) to come here because West Bengal shares borders with Bhutan. We must develop good relationship between India and its adjacent countries, especially those that are helpful," she said.

Elaborating on the BGBS meet, Banerjee said that over 200 delegates from 40 countries will be participating in the event.

"Out of the 40 countries, 20 are partner nations. Over 200 foreign delegates will attend the event," she said.

Banerjee said that apart from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Sajjan Jindal have confirmed they would come to Kolkata to attend the event.

"All the captains of the local industry will also be present. Those who have been attending BGBS all these years will also be present this time. So, this is very unique," she said, adding that 22 ambassadors have already arrived.

Starting Wednesday, the eighth edition of the BGBS 2025, aims to promote business opportunities in the state. The event will bring together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss key sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology. PTI SCH ACD