'Sometimes one is compelled to accept invite for key meeting': Cong slams criticism of Rahul's Germany visit

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is visiting Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance, a key group of 117 progressive parties from across the world, the Congress said on Tuesday and slammed those questioning his foreign trip in the midst of Parliament's Winter session.

Congress' Foreign Affairs Department chairperson Salman Khurshid hit out at the BJP for criticising Gandhi's visit, saying when there is a major meeting at the international level, sometimes one is compelled to accept invite for them.

"Decisions about who should go where are taken thoughtfully and with prudence. Efforts are made to ensure that when there is a requirement here, when there is a need to stay in the country, one remains here.

"But when there is a major meeting at the international level, or an important engagement internationally, we cannot decide its dates and timing while sitting in India, and therefore sometimes one is compelled to accept them," Khurshid told PTI Videos.

Gandhi is visiting Germany on the invitation of the Progressive alliance, an important alliance of 117 progressive parties of the world of which 30 are in power, Khurshid said in a video statement.

"He has been invited to the presidium of the Progressive Alliance and I believe his contribution there as it indeed was at the Bharat Summit where the progressive alliance was delighted to meet with him. I think his contribution will be enormous," he said.

The former external affairs minister said Gandhi has a stature across the globe.

"If you are the prime minister of a country like India, inevitably you have a reach across the globe but for somebody who has not been PM, is leader of opposition, having that kind of outreach and demand itself is a very significant thing. I think India should be using it to its own advantage rather than running down any such decision that is taken after great thought and consideration," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP criticism of the timing of Gandhi's visit during Parliament's Winter session, Khurshid said Parliament is important but it (foreign visit) is equally important for the PM as is for Gandhi.

"So, when a decision is finally taken after much thought that this is an important event and is an event that should not be missed, I think for someone to then raise queries about it is completely uncharitable, unkind and unreasonable. But be that as it may, we are looking at the positives of this visit to Germany," he said.

Sources said Gandhi would reach Germany Wednesday morning during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora as well as meet German government ministers.