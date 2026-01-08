New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, beginning Thursday, is about remembering the countless children of Bharat Mata, who never compromised with their principles and ethos.

The year-long celebrations mark the resilience of the Indian civilisation, which rebuilt the Somnath temple at Veraval in Gujarat that was ravaged repeatedly by foreign invaders.

“Jai Somnath! Somnath Swabhiman Parv begins today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, Somnath faced its first-ever attack. The attack of 1026 and the subsequent attacks couldn't diminish the eternal faith of millions, nor break the civilisational spirit that rebuilt Somnath time and again,” Modi said in a post on X.

Jai Somnath!



Somnath Swabhiman Parv begins today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, Somnath faced its first ever attack. The attack of 1026 and the subsequent attacks couldn’t diminish the eternal faith of millions, nor break the civilisational spirit that rebuilt Somnath… pic.twitter.com/pfWqup532l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2026

The prime minister is scheduled to take part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at the temple on January 11.

Modi also shared some pictures from his previous visits to Somnath and urged his followers to share their photos using the hashtag #SomnathSwabhimanParv.

“Somnath Swabhiman Parv is about remembering the countless children of Bharat Mata, who never compromised with their principles and ethos. However daunting the times were, their resolve remained unshaken and their commitment to our ethos unwavering,” Modi said.

The prime minister also shared some glimpses from a programme held at Somnath on October 31, 2001, to mark 50 years since the rebuilt temple opened its doors in the presence of then-president Rajendra Prasad in 1951.

“The efforts of Sardar Patel, K M Munshi and several others in the reconstruction of the Somnath temple were noteworthy. The programme of 2001 was attended by then Prime Minister Atal Ji, Home Minister Advani Ji and several other dignitaries,” Modi said.

“In 2026, we will mark 75 years since the grand ceremony of 1951,” the prime minister added.