Somnath Express halted in Punjab's Ferozepur following bomb threat

Ferozepur: The Somnath Express, which runs between Jammu and Rajasthan, was halted at a railway station in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Tuesday after police received an anonymous call claiming a bomb had been planted on the train, officials said.

All passengers were evacuated at Kasu Begu railway station, they said.

The Somnath Express runs between Jammu Tawi in Jammu and Kashmir and Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan.

The police control room received a call claiming there was a bomb on the Somnath Express. Soon after, the train was halted at Kasu Begu railway station, around 10 km from Ferozepur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saumya Mishra said.

The area has been cordoned off and passengers have been evacuated, she said.

Three teams of the Punjab Police's bomb disposal squad have been called in. Dog squads of the state police and the Border Security Force are also present at the spot, the officer said.

Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force are also part of the ongoing search operation, the SSP said. An ambulance and a fire brigade have been stationed at the spot.

Residents of nearby areas were providing tea and food to the passengers at the railway station.