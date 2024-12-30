Somnath Suryavanshi died in Parbhani police lock-up, claims Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday alleged that Dalit man Somnath Suryavanshi was assaulted in a police lock-up in Parbhani leading to his death.

The minister met the family of Suryavanshi (35), who allegedly died in judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with violence in Parbhani city of Maharashtra over the desecration of the glass-encased replica of the Constitution earlier this month.

He also demanded financial assistance for the family of the deceased and a government job for one of his family members.

"Somnath Suryavanshi was doing a law course in Parbhani. He was clicking photos during the Parbhani incident (desecration of the Constitution replica) when he was taken away by police," the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment told reporters.

Initially, it was said that he died due to a heart attack, but injuries were found on Suryavanshi's body later, the minister said.

"We suspect that he died in the police lock-up. Action should be taken against policemen who beat up Suryavanshi," he added.

"I will talk to CM Devendra Fadnavis. People became angry after the desecration incident. There is no law which allows police to assault arrested persons," he added.

Athawale claimed at least 12 to 14 youths who were beaten up by the police met him. PTI AW BNM NSK