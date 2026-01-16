Somnath temple symbol of eternal Sanatan; those who build are stronger than destroyers: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Somnath temple in Gujarat stands tall as the symbol of eternal 'Sanatan Dharma' despite 16 attacks on it in the past 1,000 years, showing that the strength of those who create is greater than those who destroy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 3rd International Kite Festival at the Baansera Park here, Shah extended Makar Sankranti greetings to the people, especially the farmers, and said the festival, also known as Lohri, Bihu, Pongal and Khichdi across regions, is fundamentally an agrarian event that marks the life-sustaining power of the Sun god.

Stating that the kite festival will connect the people of the country with Delhi, Shah urged the city government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to work towards making it one of the leading events in the country and the world.

He also suggested that a committee be formed to make the event a more wholesome festival. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were present on the occasion, officials said.

Referring to the recently concluded Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which commemorated 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the temple in 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni, Shah said it was plundered 16 times in 1,000 years, yet it stands tall and magnificent, proving that the strength of those who build is much more than those who destroy.

The Somnath temple is a symbol of the "eternity" of Sanatan Dharma as well as the "immortality" of the core elements of Indian culture, Shah said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country observed the Somnath Swabhiman Parv from January 8-11, and the coming year will be celebrated as ‘Somnath Swabhiman Varsh’ across the nation, Shah said.

After Independence, leaders such as Saradar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Maharaja of Jamnagar, Kanhaiyalal Munshi and Dr Rajendra Prasad resolved to rebuild the Somnath temple into a grand and magnificent structure, Shah said.

“Now, a magnificent Somnath temple stands at that very place, with its flag touching the skies,” he said.

“Those who demolished it – Mahmud of Ghazni, Mahmud Begada, Alauddin Khilji – are nowhere to be seen on the world map today, while the Somnath temple stands proudly and with dignity at the same location before the entire world,” Shah said.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv and the Somnath Swabhiman Varsh provide an opportunity for all Indians to once again reaffirm their resolve to make their culture unshakeable, steadfast and immortal, the home minister said.