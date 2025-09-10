Son gets life term for killing father in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A local court has awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man for killing his father with an axe more than four years ago, a prosecution lawyer said on Wednesday.

Additional sessions judge (III) Rajesh Kumar on September 9 held the son, Sukai, guilty beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine.

Assistant district government counsel (criminal) Amit Kumar Pathak said on March 2, 2021, Eshwar Deen was attacked with an axe while he was asleep in the verandah of his house in Dattnagar Bisen village under Kotwali Nagar police station area.

Initially, the victim’s nephew Sundar Lal lodged an FIR against an unidentified person.

During investigation, then station house officer and investigating officer Alok Rao collected evidence and arrested Sukai.

On his disclosure, the weapon used in the crime — an axe — was recovered and sent to the state forensic laboratory for scientific examination, Pathak said.

The period already spent in jail will be set off against the total sentence.

Pathak said Sukai was an addicted and often demanded money from his father.

Being denied money on one such occasion, he killed his father.