Son held for hacking his mother to death in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly hacking to death his mother at their home in Edakkalathur in this district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Anil, a resident of Kaiparambu in Edakkalathur, was held soon after the crime on Friday night, they said.

"The accused was suspected to be under the influence of liquor or some drugs. He attacked his mother Chandranathi (68) and hacked her with a weapon," a police officer said.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to critical injuries in the wee hours of today, he said.

The interrogation of the accused is going on, and his arrest would be recorded soon, police added. PTI LGK KH