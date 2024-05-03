Son kills father in dispute over Jharkhand housing scheme

Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son in a dispute over Abua Awas in Palamu district, police said on Friday.

Abua Awas is a Jharkhand government-sponsored housing scheme.

The incident happened at Ratnag village within limits of the Naudiha Bazar police station on Thursday night when the man's younger son shot him dead with a country-made pistol, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chattarpur, Naushad Alam, said.

The accused has been absconding since the incident took place, the police officer said. The deceased was identified as Krishna Singh who was allotted a house under the Abua Awas scheme.

According to the statement given to police by the deceased person's daughter and another son, a dispute happened over Abua Awas between their father and brother on Thursday night after which their father was shot dead by the accused, the officer said.

The deceased wanted to build the house on the land of his elder son but his younger son did not agree to it, the SDPO added.