Son kills mother with spade in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son with a spade in Bahoranpur village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night in the Narkhi Police Station area.

Police said Harsh attacked his mother, Mithilesh, in a fit of rage with a spade during an argument and fled. The woman died on the spot.

Additional SP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Mithilesh was married to Lalit Kumar and the couple had two sons and three daughters.

A hunt is on for the absconding son, the officer said.