Son of Cong's Jalandhar West nominee illegally selling residential plots from commercial land: AAP

Jalandhar (Punjab), Jul 7 (PTI) The son of the Congress' Jalandhar West assembly bypoll candidate sold residential plots from a piece of commercial land without permission, AAP alleged on Sunday.

Surinder Kaur, however, dismissed the allegations and said the ruling party was "rattled" due the "immense support" she was getting from people in the constituency.

AAP made the allegations ahead of the July 10 bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly seat. The bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of Sheetal Angural as AAP MLA, will be held on July 10 and the votes counted on July 13.

The Congress has fielded former Jalandhar senior deputy mayor Kaur from the seat.

AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu told reporters that Kaur's son had bought a piece of commercial land in Deol Nagar when she was the senior deputy mayor.

He is now selling residential plots from the commercial land parcel without change of land use or licence, Tinu alleged.

No permission was taken from the competent authority for selling residential plots, he further charged.

It is illegal, he said and demanded a vigilance probe into the matter.

Tinu further claimed that as senior deputy mayor, Kaur never carried out a single development project in Jalandhar. PTI CHS SZM