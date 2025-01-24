Son of cop protecting NCP leader Praful Patel shoots self dead in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) The son of a police constable deployed in the security detail of NCP leader Praful Patel allegedly committed suicide on Friday, an official said.

Harsh Maske (20) shot himself in the head with his father's service pistol at around 1pm in Worli's Century MHADA Colony and died instantly, the official informed.

"His father Santosh Maske is attached to the Special Protection Unit and is part of the security detail of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel. Harsh shot himself in the bathroom and was declared dead by doctors after his kin rushed him to a nearby hospital," the official said.

"No suicide note was found from the spot. The pistol has been seized as part of the probe. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," the NM Joshi Marg police station official informed. PTI DC BNM