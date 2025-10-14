Son of ex-Shimla MP booked for physical relations on false marriage promise

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) Former MP from Shimla Virender Kashyap's son has been booked on charges of sexual intercourse on pretext of false promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

Solan Police lodged a case against Brijeshwar Kashyap, which included charges of criminal intimidation, after a woman lodged a complaint against him.

Brijeshwar, who reportedly runs a private clinic in Solan, is accused of having physical relations with the woman on false promise of marriage. She said she filed a complaint after she found out that he was already married.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Gaurav Singh confirmed that a case under BNS sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 351 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against Brijeshwar.

Earlier on Friday, Solan Police arrested Ram Kumar Bindal, brother of state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman.

Ram Kumar Bindal, a practitioner of traditional medicine, allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of a medical examination. The BJP said the case was a "politically motivated mischievous act". PTI BPL SKY SKY