Son of Jamshedpur industrialist goes missing; car found in another district

Jamshedpur, Jan 14 (PTI) The 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist mysteriously went missing, and the police are yet to find him though over 24 hours have passed, an officer said on Wednesday.

The authorities have intensified efforts to trace the youth, whose car was found in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Kairav Gandhi, son of industrialist Devang Gandhi of Bistupur, has been unaccounted for since he left home to go to his company’s office on Tuesday afternoon. A case has been registered at Bistupur police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Thakur said investigations were underway from all angles, including examination of CCTV footage, but no leads had emerged so far.

The car he was driving was later found abandoned at Kanderbeda on NH-33 under Chandil police station in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Devang Gandhi is vice-president of the Adityapur Small Industries Association (ASIA) and owns an auto parts business in the Adityapur industrial area.

President of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Manav Kedia, met the family and urged the police to expedite the search.

ASIA president Inder Agarwal expressed concern over possible abduction. “Our priority is the safe return of Kairav, who had recently returned home after studying in Mumbai,” he said. PTI BS NN