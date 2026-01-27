Son of Jharkhand industrialist, abducted on January 13, recovered from Hazaribag

Jamshedpur, Jan 27 (PTI) The son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, abducted on January 13, was recovered from Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was abducted while he was on his way to office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, they said.

"He was recovered by the Jamshedpur Police today. He was sent home around 4:30 am,” Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish told PTI.

Earlier, police had found Kairav’s car from Kanderbeda area on National Highway-33 on the night of the incident, he said. PTI BS NAM RBT