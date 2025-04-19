Son of late underworld Don Muthappa Rai shot at by unknown assailants in Karnataka

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Apr 19 (PTI) The son of late underworld don N Muthappa Rai was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi here, police said on Saturday.

Ricky Rai is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal hospital in Bengaluru, they said.

The incident occurred between 1 am to 1.30 am (late Friday night) near his residence when he was travelling from Bidadi to Bengaluru in his car.

According to the police, some unidentified people allegedly opened fire and a bullet struck the vehicle. He was seated in the rear along with his gunman when the bullet pierced through the driver's seat, injuring both the driver and Rai.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the suspects, he added. PTI AMP ROH