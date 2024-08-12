Son of retired cop shoots at, injures sibling, then ends life in Indore

Indore, Aug 12 (PTI) The son of a retired police constable on Monday allegedly shot at and grievously injured his younger brother in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and then committed suicide, an official said.

Pravesh Sheikh (40) used his licenced .12 bore rifle to shoot and injure his brother Javed Sheikh (38) in the chest and then turned the weapon on himself, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena told PTI.

"The incident took place under Aerodrome police station limits. Pravesh died on the spot, while Javed is battling for life in a hospital. They are the sons of retired police constable Allah Noor Sheikh. Pravesh was unemployed, while Javed was an autorickshaw driver. The unmarried siblings often fought over money matters," the DCP said.

On Monday, after one such argument, Pravesh opened fire on his younger brother and then shot himself in the head, Meena said. PTI HWP ADU BNM