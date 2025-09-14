Son of SAD leader Mohinder Kaypee dies in road accident in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Richi Kaypee, the son of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, died in a road accident in Jalandhar, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday night when a speeding vehicle hit Richi's SUV near Mata Rani Chowk in Jalandhar's Model Town area, then collided with two other vehicles.

Richi (36) suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, and later shifted to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The accident left the deceased's vehicle badly damaged.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled Richi’s death. "Received the news of the death of Richi Kaypee, the son of senior Akali leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, in a road accident in Jalandhar. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family," Mann said in a post on X.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also said he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news of Richi Kaypee's death.