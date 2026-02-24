Son steals mother's gold from home, police nab him within hours

Latur, Feb 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old man stole his mother's gold ornaments from home in Latur district of Maharashtra and was held within hours of the crime, police said.

Complainant Sunita Dagdu Bhamre (50), a resident of Bhadgaon in Latur tehsil, reported that an unidentified person broke into her house on Monday and stole her gold ornaments, including a necklace, six rings and two earrings.

Police launched a probe and through spot inspection, local intelligence inputs, verification of suspects, and technical analysis, the needle of suspicion pointed to a 30-year-old labourer Prashant Bhamre, an official said.

They nabbed him within three hours and on sustained questioning, he confessed to committing the theft.

The police found that he stole the ornaments and hid them inside a cupboard in his own house. After his interrogation, they recovered the valuables and returned them to his mother.