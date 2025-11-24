Sonali Phogat murder case accused among 2 arrested for attacking journalists in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has arrested two persons, including an accused in the murder case of BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat in Goa, in connection with an alleged attack on journalists from a local news channel here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Mandola village in Charkhi Dadri district and Gaurav Taneja, a resident of Sector 72 in Gurugram and native of Rohtak. Singh, also an accused in Phogat's murder in Goa in 2022, is currently on bail in the case.

The attack on journalists allegedly took place on Saturday morning while covering an illegal rave party, reportedly in the presence of police. An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station following a complaint by Manu Mehta, a scribe with a private channel, the police said.

He stated in his complaint that he received information that a group had been allegedly holding a party in violation of rules at Hacha Cafe in Sector 49 since late night, with loud music disturbing nearby residents.

The police reportedly arrived after receiving a complaint about the illegal gathering, he added.

"As soon as I and my team reached the spot and started video recording, the party organisers became enraged. They began abusing and shoving. The Ahata's bouncers attacked us, vandalised my car and pelted stones. The entire incident was captured on camera. They threatened the cameraman and tried to stop his recording and snatch his mic ID. After receiving information, a police team arrived and rescued us," Mehta said in his complaint.

"On November 22, three accused, including Sonu Kumar, the manager of the Ahata, and two bouncers, Anand and Lalit, were arrested in connection with the case. We are questioning these two accused arrested today," said the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.