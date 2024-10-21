Sonam Wangchuk breaks fast; home ministry to resume talks with Ladakh groups on December 3

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday ended his fast along with others, after the home ministry assured them that the talks on Ladakh's demands will be resumed in December.

Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Prashant Lokhande met the activists, who have been sitting on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan since October 6, and handed them a letter from the home ministry.

The letter said the high-powered committee of the ministry, which was holding talks with representatives from Ladakh, will hold the next meeting on December 3.

Following this, Wangchuk and his supporters decided to break their fast.