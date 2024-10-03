Sonam Wangchuk released, prohibitory order withdrawn: Delhi Police to HC

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his associates have been released from detention.

The senior law officer also said that the Delhi Police order prohibiting assembly and protests in various parts of Delhi has also been withdrawn.

Mehta made the statement before a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The bench was hearing petitions seeking the release of Wangchuk as well challenging the prohibitory order.

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, were allegedly detained at the Delhi border by the police while marching to the capital to demand sixth schedule status for Ladakh.

The sixth schedule pertains to administration of tribal areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram as "autonomous districts and autonomous regions".

Wangchuk and his associates have been set free and their movement is not restricted as long as they are not in breach of any legal provision, SG Mehta said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who mentioned a separate petition for hearing, however, said there are people who are still under restraint and their movement is not free.