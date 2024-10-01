Sonam Wangchuk, supporters launch indefinite fast after police detention; Oppn slams govt

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several Ladakhis launched an indefinite fast Tuesday after being detained during a march to the national capital, even as Opposition leaders slammed the Delhi Police action as "unacceptable" and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voices of people.

According to a senior police officer, 150 people from Ladakh along with Wangchuk have been kept in custody at four police stations at the outskirts of Delhi -- Bawana, Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala.

A representative of the protesting group said that those who have been detained went on an indefinite fast at the police stations.

Wangchuk and those accompanying him were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders when they tried to enter the national capital to press for their demands.

He was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' which began from Leh a month ago. It was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation over the last four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and others.

Wangchuk was under detention at the Bawana police station along with his supporters since 2.45 am Monday. An officer said that police can keep a person under detention for 24 hours.

The officer said that the Ladakh activist may be released in the midnight, but he will again be requested not to enter Central Delhi as prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area.

"If Delhi Police does not allow us to go to the Gandhi Smriti tomorrow, we will continue to sit at police stations even after we are released," he said.

Wangchuk and the other members of the group had sought an official permission and even e-mailed PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but that information was used to detain the protesters, the representative claimed.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders and social activists slammed their detention.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said it was "unacceptable" and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to listen to Ladakh's voice.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this shows the Modi government's "arrogance".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable." The former Congress chief also asked why elderly citizens were being detained at Delhi's border for standing up for Ladakh's future.

"Modi ji, like with the farmers, this 'Chakravyuh' will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh's voice," Gandhi said.

Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest outside the Bawana police station after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was stopped from meeting Wangchuk.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel has been deployed in and around all the four police stations where the climate activist and his supporters have been kept.

After being denied permission to meet Wangchuk, Atishi slammed the BJP and Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying "this dictatorship is not right".

"I reached Bawana Police Station to meet Sonam Wangchuk ji and 150 brothers and sisters of Ladakh. Delhi police did not let me meet them. We were told that LG sahab called and ordered not to let me meet them. This dictatorship is not right," Atishi said in a post on X.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also objected to Wangchuk's detention and said, "Delhi is not any single person's inheritance; everyone has the right to come here." "Sometimes, farmers are stopped from entering Delhi, sometimes Ladakhis are stopped. Is Delhi someone's personal property? Delhi is the nation's capital, and everyone has the right to come here. This is completely wrong. Why are they so afraid of unarmed, peaceful people?" he asked.

The BJP described the Congress' condemnation of the detention of Wangchuk and several other Ladakhis as "hypocrisy in extreme".

Asked about the Congress' reaction, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I don't know the facts. I will have to check the facts." "If Rahul Gandhi has a comment to make, why (does) he maintain a conspicuous silence when cartoonists are lifted in Kolkata and a satirist is jailed in Tamil Nadu," Prasad asked, adding that the Congress leader's reaction to Wangchuk's detention was "hypocrisy in extreme".

Social activist Medha Patkar condemned the Delhi Police's action. Calling it a conspiracy. She announced that she would observe a daylong fast on Wednesday in solidarity with Wangchuk and asked for public support.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also cautioned the Centre against "political deafness", urging it to listen to the "voices" of people from Ladakh. PTI AO ALK MHS ASK PK BUN BUN TIR TIR