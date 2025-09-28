Songs of RSS devoted to motherland: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Sept 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday launched the album Sangh Geet, a collection of RSS songs, and described it as a product of devotion to the motherland.

Bhagwat addressed a gathering at the inauguration event in Nagpur, also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Sangh Geet album features 25 songs sung by renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan, who performed ten of them live during the event.

Praising the spirit behind the songs, Bhagwat said, "Sangh Geet is born out of devotion to the motherland and the austerity of life. These songs emerge from the lived experiences of Swayamsevaks. These songs are a product of devotion to the motherland".

He said the RSS has songs in every Indian language, with the total number estimated to be between 25,000 and 30,000.

Bhagwat emphasised that the essence of these songs lies in the feeling of dedication, and that it is often difficult to trace the names of their creators.

He remarked that singing Sangh Geet is no easy task, and Mahadevan sang them with the spirit of a true Swayamsevak.

Bhagwat also spoke about the RSS's unique working methodology, stating, "There is a limit to the working style of RSS which cannot be exceeded. The methodology of RSS is unique and unparalleled, and no other model of human development has been found in the world so far." Gadkari called the launch of Sangh Geet a historic event. He said the songs would serve as a source of inspiration for patriotism.

Fadnavis stated that every Sangh Geet is deeply inspiring and teaches valuable lessons on how to live life. PTI CLS NSK