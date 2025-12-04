Sonia Gandhi Delhi Pollution

New Delhi: Leaders of various Opposition parties on Thursday staged a protest in Parliament complex over the issue of air pollution in the national capital, with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi asking the government to take action.

Carrying placards, leaders of various parties raised slogans outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament asking the prime minister to stop making statements and take action.

Some of the MPs also wore masks at the protest to highlight the problem of air pollution.

"It is the government's responsibility to do something as children are dying. Old people like me are also finding it difficult," Gandhi told reporters after the protest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was among the opposition leaders present at the protest.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she has been demanding a discussion and concrete action on the issue which was not political.

"Air pollution is not a political issue. The government should take concrete action, we are all with it," she said, adding that people are suffering.

Delhi has been battling poor air quality post Diwali.