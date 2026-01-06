New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after she suffered respiratory discomfort, sources said on Tuesday.

At present, she is doing fine, and her condition is "absolutely stable", they said.

The veteran Congress leader has been kept under observation by a chest physician.

It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

Gandhi turned 79 in December 2025.

She had complained of some respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that "her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated" due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution, the source said.

As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment, they said.

"At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two," the source added.